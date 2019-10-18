Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has revealed that the new headquarters in Abuja is a confirmation that the news agency is the biggest beneficiary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war.

Okechukwu made the disclosure when President Buhari Support Organization (BSO) paid him a condolence visit on Friday at the headquarters of VON.

Speaking to his visitors, he explained that VON office is one of the properties forfeited by the former Chief of Defence Staff, late Admiral Andrew Badeh.

Okechukwu, further told his BSO colleagues that President Buhari had graciously approved the property for the agency against the demand of the Nigerian Air Force.

The VON DG, who is to bury his wife, late Mrs. Augustina Okechukwu on October 26, also told his visitors that the president had directed that such forfeited properties should be giving to agencies without permanent offices.

“Let me announced to you that VON is the biggest beneficiary of this administration’s anti-graft war. This is one of the buildings belonging to the Chief of Defence Staff, late Admiral Andrew Badeh, which he forfeited to the EFCC.

“And in line with the directive by Mr President to give such forfeited properties to agencies without a permanent office, VON has to inherit this complex. He gave the approval against the demand of the Nigerian Air Force,” he noted.

Speaking about his late wife, Okechukwu said she was his backbone all the days of his political struggle for good governance.

Members of the BSO that took time to speak, commented on the sterling qualities of the VON DG and his late wife.

According to them, late Mrs. Okechukwu took care of the BSO members during a meeting at the Okechukwu’s house.

Former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly and Coordinator of BSO in Abia State and South East, Stanley Ohajuruka, said that late Mrs Okechukwu would be missed by BSO members.

“All these why we have been following Mr. President before he became president, she had always been there to take care of the home turf. She was a very understanding woman. Not every woman would reason with her husband when he is always away at the war front,” he noted.

Among the BSO state coordinators that visited were Jerry Johnson Bikis, Stanley Ohajuruka, Dr. Onafe Omene, Dr. Almajin Garba, Sani, Yakubu Bulama, Alkali Aji Kolo, Fodio Umar, Alhaji Musa Abubakar and Isamatu Isiaka among others.

Speaking further, Ohajuruka also commended the president for his administrative style, stressing “President Buhari has the same attributes with the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe who believed in one Nigeria.”