Almost a year after the demise of Kalabari oil mogul and High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, no one would ever imagine the unending murky tales and crises trailing his unfortunate death. At 88, High Chief Lulu-Briggs, the billionaire founder of Moni Pulo Limited, could be said to have really lived up to an advanced age. Even at a later stage of his life that he battled a terminal ailment that rendered him, most of the time, supine on a sofa in his various palatial mansions, especially his last Christmas in Abonema on December 26, 2018, everyone around him still prayed God to grant him speedy recovery as he battled to stay alive. The super wealthy businessman gave up the ghost last December aboard a flight to Accra, Ghana.

Ever since the news of his death hit the town, hoopla has literally taken over the immediate and extended family of the deceased thereby delaying his final funeral rites. To the family, Seinye, the widow, has a lot of questions to answer, and without resolving their concerns on the actual cause of his death, they will not acquiesce to any funeral plans.

In fact, they alleged that Seinye kicked against every move by one of his step-children, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to carry out an autopsy on the deceased. She was said to have even filed a suit to stop the order of the Kaneshie District Magistrates’ Court in Ghana for an inquest into the death of her husband 11 months after. However, there have been several attempts by many concerned influential friends of the family to wade into the whole crises and allow peace to reign so that the remains of the oil mogul can be laid to rest but SpotIight gathered that the woman has always picked fights with whoever tried to intervene in the matter.

It was gathered the latest of those she has had issue with over their interventions is the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. The governor has expressed displeasure over the delay in burying the prominent chief almost a year after his death. Wike has frowned at the lingering crises and scolded those he accused of using same for their own selfish gains.

However, while the governor offered to the family the state government readiness to foot the bill of the entire funeral process, a source at the meeting said Seinye was actually not happy with some statements by the governor during the meeting and she didn’t mince words in expressing her displeasure. The governor, it is said, was thoroughly embarrassed by Seinye’s action.

However, Spotlight learnt that the family might likely bury the High Chief in January 2020 despite the ongoing controversy raging between Seinye and her step son, Dumo.