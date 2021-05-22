From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has expressed his condolences to the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the tragic death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Ibrahim Atthahiru and other officers in a plane crash on Friday.

The governor, in a condolence letter to the President released to reporters by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, described the departed COAS as among the best and a true officer and gentleman who epitomised the finest qualities of the Nigerian Army.

The governor noted that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the President will no doubt feel the painful loss much more.

‘Indeed to lose such a gallant general whose services to the nation had just reached its peak is most disheartening. It is even more heart rending when he was tragically sent to the world beyond with other officers on the same day,’ Uzodinma stated.

Similarly, former military administrator of Delta State (retrd) Air Commodore Luke Ochulor in his condolence message noted that the late COAS died when he was mostly needed.

According to him, ‘he shouldn’t have died, he was serving his country diligently before he was called to his maker, a fine gentle man and thorough breed of the Nigeria military, this us not the time for you to die but we can question your creator,to the family and president Buhari and the entire country I say take heart and may God grant his soul eternal rest.

‘No doubt, the nation will miss him and we his colleague will miss him more, I describe his death as hard luck,so I call on the company that manufactured the aircraft to investigate what happened while the Nigeria Air force do the technic am investigation,’ Ochulor advised.