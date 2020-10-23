Late Deacon Ezike for burial today

The remains of the late Deacon Sylvanus Ezike will be committed to Mother Earth today at the Ezike Compound in Dimala Village, Amaihe Osumenyi Town, Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State.

According to the burial programme signed by his younger brother, Deacon Enoch Ezike, on behalf of the family, his body will leave the Diocesan Hospital Mortuary, Amichi, fr the Ezike Compound, where a commendation service will be held in his honour at 10am, after which his body will finally be laid to rest.

Deacon Ezike died at the age of 63 and is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, uncle, brother and a sister.