It is safe to say the spirit of excellence never ceased to flow in the life of the offsprings of the late Director General, National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Minister of Information and Communications, Prof. Dora Akunyili. Following his dedication and excellent performance during his one-year service as a Senior Special Assistant in the Anambra State Project Monitoring and Management Office, Obumneme, the last child of late Prof. Dora and Dr. Chike Akunyili was recently appointed by Governor Willie Obiano as the Director General of the same office. Obumneme’s appointment came on the heels of his outstanding performance as a team leader in-charge of Basic Education. Recommending him for the exalted office, the Governor said that the young Akunyili deserved the position, given his enthusiastic nature to work. He added that Obumneme’s intimidating resumes and unassuming records vindicated him for the elevated office.

Obumneme, in his early 30s, must be living out his dream and is set to live it big. He graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland, United States, and after his compulsory national youth service, the brilliant dude went into business as an entrepreneur. Thereafter, he went for his MBA at the University of Wales, Trinity, St David, with an emphasis on international business. On his return, he served at his father’s Hospital (St Leo’s Hospital, Enugu) as the Chief Procurement Officer before he was appointed last year to serve his state, Anambra, under the leadership of the incumbent Governor, Obiano.