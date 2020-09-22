The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant of the academy, Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarham, led his principal staff officers to the palace in Zaria, on Tuesday.

In his condolence message, Sarham described the late Emir as a father to all his subjects, of which the NDA community happened to be among.

He noted that the late Idris supported the NDA in many regards throughout the duration of his reign.

The commandant prayed for eternal repose on the soul of the late Emir and for God to console the family of the deceased.

Receiving the delegation, the Wazirin Zazzau, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, thanked the commandant and his team for the visit.

Aminu noted that the reign of the late Sarkin Zazzau was characterised by peace and progress in the Zazzau emirate.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest to the late Emir. (NAN)