From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu–Kafarati, who died late Thursday, would be buried later today (Friday).

The late jurist who died of Cardiac arrest on Thursday night after observing the Magrib Salat in his Abuja home, would be buried today after the Juma’at prayers at the age of 67 years.

Justice Kafarati who died at the age of 67 years retired on July 25, 2019 after attaining the mandatory statutory retirement age of 65 years.

Born in 1954, in Gombe State Justice Kafarati, was once the Attorney General of Bauchi State.

A family source who announced his passing in a statement said: “Innalillahi Wa inna ilaihi Rajiun. It is with deep sorry that i announced the passing away of our elder statesman, Hon Justice Abdul Kafarati the immediate past Chief Justice of High court of the Federation and former Bauchi State Attorney General which occurred this night (Thursday) after magrib Salat at Abuja.

Janazah is at Central Mosque Abuja after Friday prayers. May Allah forgive and have mercy upon him and all of us.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho officially announced the demise of his immediate predecessor in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu read in part “with great sadness, the Chief Judge of the federal high court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of this honorable court; Honorable Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati.

“He passed on last night at about 7:30 pm being 25th February, 2021 after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja.

“The Late Justice died of Cardiac arrest.

“Born on the 25th of July, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on 31st October, 1991.

” He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on 16th September, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on 19th June, 2018.

“Late Justice Kafarati retired from the federal high court bench on the 25th July, 2019.

“The Chief Judge of the federal high court of Nigeria, Judges of the court, the entire management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased.

Justice Tsoho described the late Chief Judge as calm and gentle, but very courageous; extremely humble and forthright in all his dealings.

“The pain of the exit of late Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati will be felt by the court and as well as the country at large.” he added.

He prayed that the Almighty God grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement indicated that burial arrangements will be done according to Islamic rites .