According to a family source who declined to be named, gunmen who abducted her have made contact with the family members.

They were said to have initially demanded for N20 million ransom but reduced the amount to N15 million after much haggling.

“It is true that the kidnappers have established contact with the family members. They initially demanded for N20 million ransom to free the wife and driver but agreed to slash it to N15 million after pleadings by the family that they were bereaved and could not afford the amount. They are still talking”, the source said.

It was gathered that the aged mother of the deceased former Speaker who was a member of the board of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), was also abducted but was immediately released by the gunmen.

She was said to have been brought to Auchi Saturday night under heavy police escort.