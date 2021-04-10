During the course of his academic career, he was the Director of the Institute of Administration, A.B.U., Zaria, and later the first Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

In his other career as a public servant, late Tukur served on the Adebo and Udoji National Wage Reviews and the Constitution Drafting Committee of 1976, member of the National Constitutional Conference 1994/1995 and of the Vision 2010 Committee 1997.

In 1984, he was appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry in the military regime of Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, Fukarabe Industries Limited, Director of Cadbury, Nigeria plc, and the coordinator of Policy Analysis Limited.

In his lifetime, he authored and co-authored many books and academic works, prominent among his books is: ”Leadership and governance in Nigeria : The Relevance of Values” ( 1999).

The late Tukur is survived by three wives, nine children and many grandchildren, as well as brothers and sisters.

Prominent among his brothers is Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, the former Governor of defunct Gongola state, one-time Minister of Industries, and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). ( NAN)