Tony Osauzo, Benin

Wife of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hassana Garuba, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

Her husband, Zakawanu Garuba, who died yesterday at Abuja after a brief illness, was being taken home to Auchi for burial when the widow, her three children and the aged mother of the late former Speaker encountered the gunmen at Kabba junction in Kogi State.

They were said to have abducted the widow and the driver, leaving the three children and their grandmother stranded in the vehicle.