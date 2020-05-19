Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The remains of late Eric Meya, The Guardian newspaper correspondent in Sokoto state, who died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH, had been laid to rest.

His remains was interred yesterday at the christian cemetery, Koko road, Sokoto, after the funeral service, amidst eulogy from friends and colleagues,

In her brief sermon, Pastor Felicia Bamidele of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Glory Area Parish, Sokoto, reading from 1 Thessalonians 4, 13-18, reminded the gathering that all soul shall taste death.

Pastor Daniel Audu, in his admonition said, “we should not mourn because he (Eric), has gone to sleep in the bossom of the Lord.

“He has gone to sleep and we have the assurance that we will all meet at the feet of Christ on the day of judgement,.

Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul and the family he left behind, including his colleagues, who witnessed the burial.

Aged 62, late Eric Meya, with over three decades working experience in journalism was survived by his wife, two children and relations