The Nations for Christ Bible Institute International, founded by Late Archibishop Benson Idahosa, says the institute has trained over 15,000 students.

The institute said this in a statement signed by the Vice Chairman of its Alumni Association, Bishop Robertson Akwazi, on Thursday in Lagos.

The Alumni had just been inaugurated by the President of CGM International, Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, in Benin City.

According to him, the students are church leaders and aggressive gospel evangelism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Idahosa, Founder, Church of God Mission (CGM) and a charismatic gospel preacher, died on March 12, 1998.

Before his death, Idahosa had raised followers and apostles that have continued to propagate his style of gospel preaching and healing worldwide.

Akwazi quoted the Provost of the School, Dr Habib Usman, as saying that he believed in historical legacies, and Idahosa, being a foundation apostle, set the platform for everyone to run through.

”The school has graduated 15,000 students, which is not a mean feat.

”That covers all seven continents of the world, the figure not an assumption, but a reality, because we have seen students from Australia, from India, America studying with us in the school.

”So. the impact that All Nations has made in the sphere of Christianity, not just Pentecostalism, is not something that can be scribbled down with an academic pen.

”It is beyond our explanation,” Usman said.

Akwazi said that following the inauguration, some members of the All Nations for Christ Bible Institute International Alumni Association decided to host ‘The Sons of Benson Idahosa Conference in September 2022.

He said the conference would be a flashback in honour of late Archbishop, adding that the two-day event of renaissance was long overdue.

According to him, the man, Archbishop Benson Idahosa’s life and time, is one that will continue to serve as a pointer of reference in the Church, not just in Nigeria but the world all over.

“The event coincides with the week of Idahosa’s birthday.

”Since we are the Idahosas you can see not only in Nigeria, but in Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, South Africa and the World over, now is the time to cause his voice to be heard once again throughout the land.

“And just as you heard the Archbishop during the inauguration service, we have been given a fresh mandate, and that is to raise men and women, to raise leaders who will impact not just on the church but as well on the society for good.

“Apostle Joshua Olaoye has highlighted the fact that the Alumni Association is one that has come in good time, and as such, the essence of its validation by the Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa is one that cannot be overestimated.

“The Sons of Idahosa Conference is kick-starting a movement and it will be a yearly event. The conference will shake the Nation for good.

“If the man Benson Idahosa were here with us, a lot of the societal infractions bedeviling our society today would not happen,” he said.

Akwazi said the conference was expected to attract participants from within and outside Nigeria like Sons of Idahosa, in the fold, Archibishop Ayo Oritsejafor, former Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Chairman.

Others are Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams from Ghana, Archbishop David Oyedepo and a host of great men and women of God spread across the globe as Guest Speakers. (NAN)