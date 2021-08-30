The Nigerian Film Corporation has sympathised with the late veterans of Nigeria’s Nollywood Ifeanyi Dike And Victor Olaotan Who passed on last week.

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) through its Managing Director , Dr. Chidia Maduekwe said that the passing of Victor Olaotan and Ifeanyi Dike, two legendary film stakeholders and actors which occurred within the past week has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning. It will be recalled that the film industry lost one of Nigeria’s finest screen actors and Nollywood diva Chief Racheal Etabuno Oniga, who was laid to rest, recently.

In a statement issued by NFC’s Head, Public Affairs Brian Etuk,

Dr. Chidia described their deaths as heart wrenching for film industry stakeholders. He said that stakeholders have been pained by the losses recorded recently within the film industry, robbing it of legendary filmmakers who have impacted and contributed greatly to the growth of Nollywood.

“.Victor Olaotan and Ifeanyi Dike, and other colleagues who have passed on will continually be in our hearts, because their footprints within the development of the Nigerian film industry will not be forgotten”, Chidia said .

According to Chidia , the Late Victor, caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians and indeed Africans as a lead character in the series “Tinsel” which ran on African Magic Channel (DSTv), and sadly succumbed to death as a result of the protracted effects of the auto accident of October 2016. Ifeanyi Dike’s role in uplifting the professional competencies of filmmakers is remarkable. The evolution and growth of the Actors Guild of Nigeria to its present state as one of the leading and vibrant professional guilds have been due to his deep participation and leadership support right from its infancy. Both refined gentlemen shall be greatly missed.

Dr. Maduekwe, commiserated with the immediate families, friends and associates of the deceased, and prayed that Almighty God grants them peaceful rest.

