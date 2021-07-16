From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The remains of the former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, late Major General Huseini Ahmed, who was killed by gunmen along the l Abuja/Lokoja road have been laid to rest in Abuja.

Ahmed was killed while returning from Okene in Kogi state after the gunmen opened fire on his vehicle killing him on the spot abducted his sister, Safina Ahmed, who was in the car with him. His driver driver, Sergeant Bukar sustained injuries.

The deceased who until his sudden death the director veteran affairs at the army headquarters was to buried at the Guards Brigade Military Cemetery, Abuja, amid tears by colleagues, friends and family members.

Top senior serving and retired army, navy and Air Force officers including the chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, Representatives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Heads of Security Agencies, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, Field Commanders, Senior Officers both serving and retired, members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, family members, friends and sympathizers among others attended the burial ceremony.

In his funeral oration, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, described the deceased senior officer as an articulate, dedicated, loyal and highly professional officer in the discharge of his duties.

Gen Yahaya eulogised the deceased for his sterling qualities and immeasurable contributions to the Nigerian Army while he was alive.

He prayed God to grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

