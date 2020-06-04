Late Nasarawa United’s player, Chineme Martins, will be buried tomorrow, Bestchoicesports.com.ng reports

Chienem Martins slumped and died on March 8 during a Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL Match between Nasarawa United and Katsina United at Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa State.

Martin’s death was greeted with condemnation after the ambulance stationed at the stadium could not move and was pushed at the centre of the incident before the governor of the state’s press crew bus came to take the body to hospital.

Nigeria’s sports minister, Sunday Dare, described Martins’ death as “regrettably avoidable” and said the “ministry will immediately work with the NPFL to roll out mandatory conditions before any match is played.”