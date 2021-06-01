From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has cleared the air on the circumstances surrounding the death of the Registrar and Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma, describing as ‘totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news’ reports of his alleged murder.

The police command’s spokesman ASP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement in Minna said contrary to some online media reports that the late registrar was assassinated at his home in Minna, Professor Obioma died at the Abuja National Hospital after a brief illness.

The police statement reads in part:

‘The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to a publication circulating in some section of social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar Prof Godswill Obioma was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna. This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news.’

‘It is important to state categorically that on 31st May 2021 the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Godswill Obioma was rushed to National Hospital Abuja by his family members where he was later confirmed dead after a brief illness.

‘However, the family of the deceased has also confirmed the incident and formally notify the management and staff of NECO of the demise of the Registrar.’

While urging the public to disregard the fake news, the police command advised news reporters ‘to always verify their report before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in the public domain.’