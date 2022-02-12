From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The grandson of Sir Ahmadu Sardauna, Premier of Northern Nigeria, Hassan Danbaba is dead.

A close family source who confirmed the death, said Danbaba slumped and died on Saturday afternoon in Kaduna.

The source said his remains would be flown to Sokoto for burial “any moment from now.”

Danbaba, who held the title of Magajin Garin Sokoto, unitil his death was the board chairman of Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority.

His mother, Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, the second daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, died at the age of 75 in April 2021.

He died at the age of 51 and left behind three wives and six children.