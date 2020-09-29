The plans by Ekiti State Football Association to stage a football competition for U13, in honour of the late Oba(Justice) Ademola Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, has received the approval and royal blessings of the family.

While receiving the members of the Ekiti FA board, led by its Chairman, Bayo Olanlege, at the royal palace, Regent Jackie Adeola Ajakaiye Okarevu, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, expressed her appreciation to the board on the plan to immortalise the sporting legacies of the late Oba Ajakaiye with the youth football tournament.

In his speech, Bayo Olanlege recalled, with fond nostalgia, the several efforts of the late Oba Ajakaiye towards the development of Ekiti youths through sports, particularly, football.

“We appreciate the support and influence of late Oba (Justice) Ademola Ajakaiye, Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, in the development of Ekiti youths and sports.

“Ekiti FA board members and the entire football community cannot over emphasise the immense contributions of our late royal father to the successes achieved by the FA. Therefore, the planned U13 football competition is among other plans to immortalise him,” Olanlege remarked.

Reacting, Regent Ajakaiye Okarevu expressed her gratitude to the Ekiti FA on plan to honour her late father.