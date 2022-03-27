Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi expresses his condolences to the family of prof Grace Alele Williams who passed unto glory on Friday at 89 years old.

Engr Ogiemwonyi described Prof. Grace Alele Williams as an Amazon a woman of many firsts, a trailblazer, an outstanding woman of integrity, a renowned mathematician and the first Nigerian female Vice-Chancellor at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) the first Nigerian woman to receive a doctorate.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Prof. Grace Alele Williams a scholar, an administrator per excellence was a great role model to the female gender whom she inspired with her brilliance and diligence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Thankful to God she lived a life of great impact, the late scholar’s drive and love for knowledge earned her many recognitions/awards in Nigeria & across the globe.

Her lasting memories will remain in the heart of those she left behind and they shall cherish her forever.

Engr. (Dr) Chris Ogiemwonyi was a former Minister of works for state and First pioneer set of University of Benin,1970 concluded his statement Praying that God grant fortitude & comfort to the the family she left behind, the itsekiri community and the entire staff and management of the University of Benin.