From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former Minister of State for Works, Engineer Chirs Ogiemwonyi, yesterday, condoled with the family of the late former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, describing her as a trailblazers and an outstanding woman of integrity.

Ogiemwonyi, one of the 1970 set of pioneer students of the University of Benin, said the passing away of the former Vice Chancellor was a huge loss.

In a statement he signed, Ogiemwonyi said “Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, a scholar, an administrator per excellence, was a great role model to the female gender whom she inspired with her brilliance and diligence.

“Thankful to God she lived a life of great impact, the late scholar’s drive and love for knowledge earned her many recognitions/awards in Nigeria and across the globe.

“Her lasting memories will remain in the heart of those she left behind and they shall cherish her forever.

“Praying that God grant fortitude and comfort to the family she left behind, the Itsekiri community and the entire staff and management of the University of Benin. May God Almighty grant her eternal rest”.