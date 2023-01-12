The Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJ Barnabas Health facility, has announced the appointment of Ijeoma Akunyili, as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

In a statement released on the official website of the Medical Center on Wednesday, Dr. Ijeoma Akunyili is the first African American medical professional to serve in that role, given to her expertise experience.

In his comment, the MD, Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer at WJBarnabas, Dr. Andy Anderson said that

her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,”

“She has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as our Chief Medical Officer, we look forward to creating a world-class experience for every patient at Jersey City Medical Center. I am confident that Hudson County will benefit in a great way from her leadership, and that her presence will have tremendous impact,” added, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Center, Michael Prilutsky.

In her most recent role, Akunyili served as the regional Medical Director for TeamHealth, Northeast Group, where she had strategic, operational, and clinical oversight of nearly 20 emergency departments, critical care, and hospitalist service lines in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

She led an unprecedented fourfold expansion of service lines with a specific focus on medical services and access to care for underserved populations.

Previously, Akunyili served as the chair of emergency medicine at Waterbury Hospital, a Level II trauma teaching hospital.

She was awarded the 2019 Medical Director of the Year Award for the impressive turnaround of the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Department.

In addition to her executive experience, Akunyili has vast leadership and advocacy experience, and is currently serving as the President of the Connecticut College of Emergency Physicians (CCEP).

In her remarks: “am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care”.

“It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community,” Akunyili said.

Dr. Akunyili graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania and attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She also completed her emergency medicine residency at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.She earned an MPA in International Development from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

