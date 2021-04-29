From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The remains of late Hajiya A’ishatu Ahmadu Bello, the eldest daughter of late Premier of the defunct Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello was on Thursday laid to rest.

She was buried at about 4;30pm at the historic Hubbaren Shehu, in Sokoto, according to Islamic injunctions.

Her funeral prayer was conducted at Sultan Bello Jumaat Mosque, Sokoto, and was led by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Malami Liman Akwara.

Dignitaries including, Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Governors; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, former Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, former Deputy Governor, Ahmad Muhammad Gusau, former Deputy Governor and Executive Secretary, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

Others were: Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and retired General Aliyu Gusau, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Senators Aliyu Wamakko, Ibrahim Gobir, Danjuma Goje, Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal and Senator Garba Ila Gada among others

The late Hajita Aisha died on Friday, April 23, 2021, at a Dubai Hospital, at the age of 75, after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

She was the wife of the Chairman of the defunct Northern Nigeria Housing Corporation and one of the members, who represented Sokoto Province at the House of Representatives in the 1960s, Alhaji Ahmad Danbaba, Marafan Sokoto.

She is survived by five children and a younger sister, who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of the late Marafan Sokoto, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi.

Among her children is Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba and the wife of Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan.