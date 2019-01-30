Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning start as Manchester United’s caretaker manager ended with a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley in the English Premier League (EPL) on Tuesday.

Solskjaer’s side avoided defeat in spirited fashion with two late goals.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood had given Burnley a 2-0 lead, before a late rally from Manchester United with a penalty kick from Paul Pogba in the 87th minute.

A stoppage time goal from Victor Lindelof saved their blushes and rescued a point for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer had won his opening six EPL games after replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

The result means Manchester United missed out on a chance to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Burnley, who are now unbeaten in five games and move up to 15th, went ahead in the 51st minute when Barnes blasted home after being put through by Jack Cork.

The Clarets doubled their lead in the 81st minute when Wood headed in a cross from Ashley Westwood at the back post.

But Manchester United got a foothold when Jesse Lingard was pulled down by Jeff Hendrick and Pogba drove home the penalty kick.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton parried an Alexis Sanchez header but Lindelof reacted well to fire in the equaliser.