From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The senior pastor of Divine Grace of Glory Church Intl, Benin, Pastor Peter Isreal Obaseki, yesterday, described the late Prophet T. B. Joshua as his mentor and spiritual father in the ministry.

He disclosed this in Benin while answering questions from newsmen on his relationship and his last moment with the late prophet.

Pastor Obaseki said plans have reached a feverish stage on how to hold a candle night in his church in Benin as a mark of respect to the departed soldier of Christ.

Obaseki said his last moment with him (late T. B. Joshua) was historical and that he never knew that, that was going to be the very last time both were going to see each other.

The clergyman said the late prophet instructed him on how his birthday should be celebrated but unfortunately, he is not alive to celebrate it.

“We were actually planning for his birthday to celebrate him as he instructed.

“He said that we should use the time to fast and prayer for him.

“We should go to the orphanage homes, visit the widows, the less privileged and celebrate with them.

“As I am sitting here, I am still picturizing my spiritual father. He is in me and i believed in him so much.

“He leaves in me and he sees me as a son that is why for many years now, he is always on my almanac, my ministry almanac ” he said