From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The remains of the President of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alumni Association, Chief Chris Adokeme, will be interred on September 17 at his hometown, Isampou in Sagbama, Bayelsa State.

The burial plans by the Adokeme family was disclosed in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Acting President of the UNIPORT Alumni Association, Mr Uduak Ewitat.

Adokeme passed away in Yenagoa on Monday, July 5, at the age of 61.

Ewitat, in the statement, expressed grief over the death of the late president, urging the family to take heart over his demise.

While announcing that a service of songs will be held in honour of the late Adokeme on Tuesday, September 14, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, he appealed to members of the alumni association to ensure active participation in the burial arrangements as released by the family.

‘Our late President without any shadow of doubt gave his all for the growth and development of the unique UNIPORT alumni association. That he passed on while serving us is an eloquent testimony to his love for the collective welfare of our association,’ Ewitat stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.