From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The remains of deceased Vanguard’s correspondent, Tordue Salem, were on Saturday buried at Gaado in Mbayion, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

His burial was witnessed by people from all walks of life including the former first lady of Benue State, Mrs Regina Akume, governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Jeff Kulaun among others.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, lamented the death of Salem, describing the development as sad and unfortunate.

The Speaker who was represented by the member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Dr John Dyegh, assured that the National Assembly would not rest on its oars until the circumstances surrounding Salem’s death was unraveled.

In a funeral oration, the President, Conference of Benue Journalists Abuja, Dr Emmanuel Anule, said the body has lost a committed member adding that the vacuum created by Salem’s demise will be difficult to fill.

Earlier in a requiem mass, a visiting priest from Catholic Diocese of Kastina-Ala noted that death is the way of all flesh. He called on Christians to be prepared to meet the Lord whenever they are called upon to do so.

