Former Governor of Lagos state and journalist Alhaji Lateef Jakande had been buried according to Muslim rite.

The former Lagos State governor died on Thursday at the age of 91.

A funeral prayer was observed for him at his residence in the Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Deputy Governor of Lagos Obafemi Hamzat, and former governor of Ogun state Ibinkule Amosun, were among those present at the funeral.