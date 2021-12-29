(dpa/NAN)

Following are the latest results and standings in the 2021/2022 English Premier League (EPL) after Tuesday’s matches:

Tuesday

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton —- postponed

Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford 1-4 West Ham United

Leeds United vs Aston Villa —— postponed

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool

Wednesday

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion —— (1930 GMT)

Brentford vs Manchester City —- (2015 GMT)

Thursday

Everton vs Newcastle United —— postponed

Manchester United vs Burnley —- (2015 GMT)

P W D L F A Pts

1 Manchester City 19 15 2 2 50 12 47

2 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 41

3 Chelsea 19 12 5 2 42 13 41

4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 35

5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 31

6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 30

7 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 27 25 28

8 Wolverhampton 18 7 4 7 13 14 25

9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 25

10 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 23

11 Brighton 17 5 8 4 16 17 23

12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22

13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 21

14 Brentford 17 5 5 7 21 24 20

15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19

16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 16

17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 13

18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 11

19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 11

20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 10