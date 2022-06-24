Nigeria’s perfect win record in the opening stages of the Afcon qualifiers did not push the three-time African champions up the global ranking

FIFA in its latest ranking released on Thursday for June saw the Super Eagles now ranked fourth on the continent and 31st on the planet.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions were previously ranked 30th globally and third in Africa, behind only top-ranking Senegal and second-place Morocco.

But the Super Eagles dropped a step down to make room for Tunisia, the Carthage Eagles now 30th in the world and third on the continent. Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions complete the top five ranking teams in Africa.

Surprisingly, Nigeria’s victories in their last two competitive matches failed to boost their status.

The Super Eagles defeated Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja to kickoff the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a winning note.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen then scored four to power the Jose Peseiro-led team to a historic 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco four days later.

Nigeria’s recent two international friendly matches, however, appeared to have affected the national team’s standing.

The three-time Afcon champions lost to both Mexico (2-1) and Ecuador (1-0) in the United States.