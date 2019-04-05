Emma Jemegah

Victories over Seychelles in the dead rubber stamp of the AFCON qualifier and the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt have catapulted the Super Eagles to third best African national team ahead of powerhouse, Morocco.

It’s the best position the three-time African champions will enjoy in the monthly FIFA Rankings since the employment of Franco-German Coach, Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles achieved the feat after moving up the ladder in the world ranking four places to 42nd ahead of the likes of Greece, Scotland and 2018 World Cup hosts, Russia.

Before the latest release, one of Africa’s football powerhouse, Morocco occupied the third position, but they had ceded that to Nigeria, who lost just a match to South Africa en-route to qualifying for the 2019 AFCON slated for Egypt in June.

However, Senegal remains the top ranked African nation, followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco and Congo Democratic Republic in that order.

Nigeria accumulated 1, 435 points, eight more than their previous tally.

Belgium is first overall, France came in at number two, while Brazil, England and Croatia occupied the third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

The top ten African countries

1) Senegal – 23rd

2) Tunisia – 28th

3) Nigeria – 42nd

4) Morocco – 45th

5) Congo DR – 46th

6) Ghana – 49th

7) Cameroon – 54th

8) Egypt – 57th

9) Burkina Faso – 58th

10) Mali – 65th