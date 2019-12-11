It was nine months ago, in March 2019, that I gave out free (of charge) to two readers of this column, the herbal medicine for diabetes prepared by a Muslim cleric in Ado – Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, who through my plea Almighty God raised for the cure of the disease which affects several millions, if not billions, world-wide. I had to take the matter to the Lord following appeals by many a diabetic reader after I reported that an old Muslim cleric in Ado – Ekiti who is now dead, ended my ten year – long diabetes ordeal in 2002 with herbal medicine.

A diabetic person is someone whose blood sugar level is above 110milligrams. While a non – diabetic is one whose level is within the range of 70 – 110mgs. I say I have been cured because my blood sugar level has been within 70 – 85mg, except once last year when it went up to 96mg when I drank a lot of minerals. I have not taken any medicine, herbal or orthodox, for diabetes since 2002 which is 17 years now.

When I gave out the herbal medicine nine months ago, I had expected that if we had positive reports from the two users that by May or June, the Ado – Ekiti man would have started making the medicine available to interested patients. But this has not been so because of a hitch from one of the twain who received the drug in March.

This was why I increased the number of people to test Yakubu’s medicine to three because if I had given out the herbal medicine to three people in March and two of them had reported positive result the drug would have been available by May or June. But because I gave it to two and one failed I could not recommend the medicine up till now.

As it turned out those who collected the medicine from me nine months ago were not diabetics. One, a woman in Lagos, got it for her 82 year-old father in Ijebu – Ode who had been living with the disease for about 20 years.

The second person, a man who lives in Badagry (Papa Oghene), collected it for his daughter who resides in Lagos. I gave them two types of medicine, one of which was to be taken with water and the other one with three big bottles of Guinness (stout).

When I reached out to them in April, the 82 year – old man in Ijebu – Ode had used his and his blood sugar had come down from 120mg to 92mg. In other words, it had worked for him and he was no more diabetic.

Two weeks after the other man collected the medicine from me he had not given it to his daughter. When he eventually did about a week later and she used it, her blood sugar level went down from 251 to 193milligram. So, he said maybe another dose was required for her to get cured.

When the man was collecting the first medicine from me in March he had asked if his daughter could use three small bottles of Guinness instead of three big bottles. I told him the Lord told me three big bottles and that was how it had to be carried out. For me, I think the daughter used three small bottles of Guinness, hence the blood sugar reduced to only 193milligrams instead of getting cured like the Ijebu – Ode man.

I told Papa Oghene if he wanted another medicine he would have to pay for it and that the herbalist said it would cost him sixty thousand naira. He pleaded for a reduction and the Ekiti man agreed to take thirty – four thousand naira.

I gave the medicine to him a few days later, but instead of improvement or cure his daughter’s blood sugar level reportedly went up to beyond 300mg. The man said orthodox doctors told him his daughter has a special type of diabetes that is difficult to manage and that nobody could cure the disease.

As long – time readers of this column know I have the grace of speaking one – to – one with Almighty God. The man who cured my diabetes was also someone the Lord spoke with directly and He was the one who told us the herbs and other materials to get to cure my diabetes.

The Muslim cleric who prepared the medicine for the two readers nine months ago is also someone in our group whom the Most High also speaks with one – to – one. If he produced the drug that cured the Ijebu – Ode octogenarian man of diabetes, the question is, why did the same medicine not work for the daughter of the Badagry – based man?

My assessment of the situation is that the girl did not use the second medicine I sent through her dad. She might not have liked the taste of the Guinness she used in taking the first drug. Or it could be that some Christians told her it is wrong or sinful, for people of their faith to take alcohol. And that this was what influenced her not to take the second medicine with Guinness, which led to her blood sugar level to rise to 300mg.

Indeed, this was the reason for my writing last week’s article titled: God only against drunkenness, not taking of alcohol. And as it was seen in that piece it was only the Nazirites or Nazarites that the Heavenly Father said should not drink alcohol. Jesus Christ himself in John 2:1 – 12 turned water into wine, which is an alcoholic drink. While Apostle Paul in I Timothy 5:23 told Timothy to take a little wine to help his digestion, since he was often getting sick.

Consequently, as in the issue of polygamy any pastor or prophet preaching that a Christian should not drink alcohol or use it to take herbal medicine, is putting himself or herself under the curses of God in Deuteronomy 27: 11 – 26. And beyond this such a cleric would have contributed to the death of anyone who passed on because he or she refused to use alcohol to take herbal medicine and I believe such a priest would have question to answer in his or her hereafter.

The good news is that the Ado – Ekiti cleric has agreed to send to me this week herbal medicine for diabetes to give out to two readers free of charge. I will publish the reports from them when the time comes.

A positive result from one or the two of them would mean that in two or three months, that is February or March 2020, the medicine would be available for all and sundry in Nigeria and abroad. Because those who have shown interest in the herbal treatment of their diabetes live in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Epilepsy Cure

Mr. Yakubu Adieza not only treats prostate cancer and enlargement but epilepsy as well. So, anyone who has the problem or knows someone with the disease and already has his telephone number should get in touch with him. Those who don’t have it should reach out to me for it.