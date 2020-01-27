Bere Gyang, Jos

Plateau State Governor Mr Simon Bako Lalong has expressed fury over Sunday’s attack by yet to be identified gunmen on innocent people in Kwatas village, Bokkos LGA of Plateau State, leading to the death of 14 people, with many injured and others displaced.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, described the attack as yet another attempt by criminals who do not mean well for the state to take it back to the dark days of insecurity that it had substantially overcome.

The governor while commiserating with victims and families of those killed, directed security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure their arrest and prosecution as the state would no longer tolerate the wanton loss of lives.

“My heart again bleeds by this tragedy as the lives of innocent citizens are cut short for no reason. Security agencies must go after those who are behind these attacks and their sponsors so that they can face the law and be taught a lesson.

“We do not need another circle of bloodshed in Plateau State as all well-meaning citizens have committed to peaceful coexistence and tolerance. My administration will not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed to jeopardize this peace”.

Lalong restated his determination to work with the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders in strengthening the community policing architecture in the state with robust intelligence gathering and early intervention to forestall reoccurrence.

He called for calm as the government and security agencies will ensure that justice is done to those affected.