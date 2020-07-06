Christopher Oji

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LATSMA), Emmanuel Mekuri has allegedly killed himself after stabbing his live-in – lover at the Morogbo area of the state.

It was gathered that Mekuri and his lover, Patricia Ogunshola , were having argument over undisclosed matter which degenerated to a fight and he allegedly stabbed her in the stomach.

According to a Police source , thinking that his lover who slumped would not survive the knife cut, he allegedly stabbed himself to death.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said :” At about 1:am on Sunday, Morogbo Police Station received a distress call from Zoo area, Araromi, that Emmanuel Mekuri, 47, a LATSMA personnel stabbed his lover, Patricia Ogunshola 37, on her right thigh, with a Jack knife. It was a 13 -year- old daughter of the woman, whom she got from a previous marriage, that raised the alarm that drew the attention of neighbours to the scene.

“ In her statement, the girl said that the deceased whom she referred to as her step father, after stabbing her ,made further attempts to stab her mother on the head, but she quickly ran out of the room. He subsequently stabbed himself in the stomach, his intestines gushed out and he died on the spot.

“On arrival at the scene, homicide detectives preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention. She is currently in stable condition. The body was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy. A blood stained knife was recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple started cohabiting in February 2020, but not legally married. There was a protracted argument between the couple that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arose from allegations bothering on infidelity on the part of the man.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu , has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation”.