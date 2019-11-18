Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has inaugurated three projects it rehabilitated at the Macjob Grammar School in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The projects, undertaken in collaboration with the 1980-1985 Set of the secondary school, included a block of modern toilets, a borehole water system and a school hall.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony of the projects at the school premises, the church representative, Charles Adebayo, said the church’s charity arm, which was created in 1985 to respond to global natural disasters and help people in distress, embarked on the projects to bridge the infrastructural deficit in the school.

Adebayo, who is also an old student, disclosed that the decision to renovate the facilities and provide a new water supply for the school, was taken in October 2018 during a maiden meeting of the ‘85 Set of the school.

He added that dilapidated nature of the facilities within the school was discussed and the church decided to take up the rehabilitation exercise, in line with its humanitarian creed.

While saying more interventions would be carried out in the school by the church, Adebayo urged non-governmental organisations, religious and corporate organisations as well as well-to-do individuals in the state and Nigeria, to always give back and embark on similar interventions in public schools.

Chairman of the 1985 Set, Sunday Facade, commended the church for its intervention in the school, which he described as “the main partner financier” of the projects.

Also, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the church donation has exemplified the partnership being preached by the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Olu Ola Aikulola, the deputy governor, commended the church for its kind gesture and urged other religious organisations to emulate the church.

Other top members of the church at the event included Chudy Ibeakuzi, Ikechukwu Ibe and Bamidele Fagbemi.