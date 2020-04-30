Doris Obinna

The humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints, yesterday, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other medicate kits worth $40,000 to the Lagos government.

The PPEs were handed over to officials at the Lagos State Ministry of Transport Warehouse in Lekki, Lagos and included, shoe covers, safety goggles, surgical masks, and surgical gowns as well as hand sanitisers, hand wash, toilet rolls and buckets.

Presenting the items, the church’s Area 70, Elder Christian Chibundu, said the Church was donating the items to appreciate the Lagos government, doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare givers working tirelessly in making sure that COVID-19 spread is contained.

According to him, the Church for several years, had been contributing to the need of the government and society through its charity arm. He asked Nigerians to observe rules outlined to stay safe from COVID-19, while having faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“We should have faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. With him, all things are possible. So I believe strongly there is need for prayer as well as faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Though, it does not end there. We need to also work while obeying the government on laid down rules and tips in the fight of COVID-19. For example, social distancing, regular hand washing, staying at home during the lockdown is of paramount important to be able to win this war,” he said.

On why the church engaged in humanitarian service, Elder Chigbundu said: “Doing things in the Lord’s way has always been our standard. The Church is structured and has its own way of reaching the indigents. In other words, the Church still has food items that would be distributed on a later date. This is to ensure that it gets to the right people at the right time.”

The church’s Regional Manager, Nigeria, Mr. Charles A. Adebayo, said the items were worth about $40,000.

“The donation is made by the humanitarian arm of LDS Charity, which was established 1985 during the Ethiopia famine and since then, stuffs like this have been going on across the world. Before the advent of COVID-19, the church has been impacting on the grassroots through other means. For example, renovating schools, refurbishing hospitals building boreholes, providing medical equipment, eye glasses, resuscitation of infants and so on. It has always been our core duty and we will continue with it even after COVID-19.” Director of Communication, Mr. Ikpe Nkanang said the Church was unique in its welfare programme.

“When this virus broke out, it is an understanding that since people are indoors because of the lockdown, they however still have needs that must be met.”