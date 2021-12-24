The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) Ojodu Stake in Lagos at the weekend held an inter- faith Christmas carol with a theme: “Come unto Christ through music.”

The occasion was electrified with presentations from choristers from other denominations including the Choir of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ojodu Stake.

Director of Area Communications Council for the church, Ikpe Nkanang, urged participants to also join in The Latter-Day Saints Annual Light The World Christmas Initiative. He said the theme for the 2021 celebration was “Light The World with Love.”

He said the essence of the programme was to encourage humanity to love God and their neighbours as commanded by the Almighty God.

Also, Stake President of LDS Ojodu Stake, Mr. Adekunle Olagbenro Said the essence of the Christmas concert was to show that LDS can relate well with other denominations saying “we are all children of God, we relate together as human beings before being members of a Church. Jesus Christ came to the world and atoned for the sins of all mankind.”

“The objective of this programme is to send a message that we can easily live together in one accord and it’s also the church’s way of reaching out to every son and daughter of God,” he said.