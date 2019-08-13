The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will on Saturday hold its 13th annual All Africa Service Project (AASP) wherein its members will engage in community service across Africa.

The event, which is in partnership with states, local governments and community development/market associations and faith-based organisations, will hold between 7am and 10am, within which about 80,000 members of the church in Nigeria and about 5,000 non-member partners will donate not less than 255,000 man-hour of community service.

During the service project, members of the church will clean, paint, renovate, remove garbage from public institutions, roads and market places, erect streets name posts, collect seaweeds and garbage from water front, building bridges, filling of potholes and mending of roads.

A press statement yesterday by Ikpe Nkanang, National Director of Public Affairs, released after a media interactive session, said the church, in Lagos, was partnering with Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) and NTA Channel 10 to remove illegal dumpsites at Boundary roundabout in Ajegunle and Afijalo roundabout in Mafoluku.

Also, the Ewutuntun Primary School, Mafoluku will receive a facelift offered by members of the church in partnership with community volunteers. Members of the church will also clear the stretch from Sango Otta tollgate to the bridge, towards Abeokuta, on Abeokuta expressway, a distance of several kilometres, will also be cleared.

The Abuja project will include painting of kerbstones from Wuse Market to Berger Junction, while in Benin, the Ring road will have a facelift through painting and landscaping.

The Aba School of Hygiene and NTA Channel 6, in Abia State, will have its buildings painted and roads enumerated. Similar projects will be held across the nation.

During the programme, about 80,000 adult membership of the church and 5,000 non-members will offer about 255,000 free man-hour of service to the Nigeria community in the service project.

The All Africa service project, which started 13 years ago, has reached about 1, 400 communities, which partnered with the church in community service.