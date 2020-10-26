Fred Itua, Abuja

Almost one week after last Tuesday night’s shooting on the #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has condemned the act.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the senator called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate what he termed as “barbaric shooting of peaceful protesters.”

Ubah expressed sadness over the incident, while condoling with the families of all those that lost their lives.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened by reports of extrajudicial shootings and barbaric killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki-Lagos, Nigeria. I wish to categorically condemn in its entirety, these shootings by security operatives who are meant to protect the citizens.

“These unlawful shootings by the military and security agents at unarmed protesters are a gross violation of the right to life as enshrined in Section 33 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999; Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, and Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“In view of this, I hereby call on the Federal Government and all relevant security agencies involved to commence immediate investigation into this matter with a view to serving justice to the deceased and their loved ones.

“I also call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of Nigeria; President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) to assuage the feelings of the citizenry.

“As stated earlier in my motion on the floor of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday; October 13, 2020 calling for comprehensive Police Reforms and End of Police Brutality, I remain committed to exploring ways of ensuring that the incessant harassment of citizens by security agents stops with a view to promoting a cordial relationship between law abiding citizens and law enforcement agents in the nation for a more peaceful and secure environment where the people can express their thoughts and feelings about the Government without fear of intimidation.

“Conclusively, I commiserate with all families that lost their loved ones in this tragic and regrettable incident. I pray the good Lord to grant the lost souls repose, just as we seek divine help and grace for their loved ones to bear these losses.”