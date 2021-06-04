An exciting culinary show is scheduled to debut in the coming weeks on the Linda Ikeji TV platform.

The show, hosted by Laura Ikeji Kanu, will explore different cuisines, spanning continents and diverse cultures.

Laura’s Kitchen, done in collaboration with Gino, aims to showcase the various dishes that can supplement the average Nigerian family menu.

The show will enlighten the audience on the cookery of local and international cuisines, thereby enriching Nigeria’s collective culinary experience.

Laura’s Kitchen will also be a star-studded Le cordon bleu as some famous Nigerian celebrities will appear on the show and take the audience through a delightful culinary journey.

The show promises to be a lot of fun as Laura, in her usual Vivre memento ambiance, will not disappoint.

In the words of the company’s CEO, Linda Ikeji, “This is one show you can’t afford to miss.”