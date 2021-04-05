By Gabriel Dike

A former chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan and the current Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has applauded the appointment of Prof Ayodeji Omole as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

According to Ajiboye, ”this is a well deserved appointment. Having midwived the sole ownership of the university successfully, Prof Omole has proven his intellectual and administrative acumen acquired over the years as a Professor in the premier university and a successful union leader.

“This is an excellent appointment. The governor has put a round peg in a round hole. I have no doubt that Professor Omole will make a success of this appointment.”

In the same vein, General Oladayo Popoola, the Leader of the Ogbomoso Community Foundation expressed his joy with the appointment of Omole as the governing council chairman.

Commenting on the announcement, General Popoola, a one time governor of both Oyo and Ogun States described Omole as a cool-headed leader and a thorough-bred academic with administrative dexterity. He wish him a successful tenure.