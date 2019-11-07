Seye Ojo, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter, has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the University administration to pay its members’ salaries or face industrial crisis.

This is contained in a congress resolution jointly signed by the ASUU LAUTECH Chairman, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, and his Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin, yesterday.

The Union said it may resort to strike at the expiration of the November 15 ultimatum if the management failed to pay.

The statement further said: “The Academic staff members of the University are being owed 11 months cumulatively. The Union after deliberation during the congress also threatened to withhold the Rain Semester results of 2018/2019 academic session until the salaries are paid.”

The Union said LAUTECH academics deserved to be paid their earned salaries without begging.

“The Union gives the University administration till Friday Nov. 15, 2019 to pay the salaries of August, September and October 2019. Failure of which will cause the Union to hold a Congress on Monday Nov. 18, 2019 where necessary action deemed fit will be taken. That rain semester results of 2018/2019 academic session would not be submitted until the said salaries are paid,” the union said.