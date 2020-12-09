From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso chapter, in Oyo State has distanced itself from the announcement for resumption of administrative and academic activities in the institution by the registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye.

The Chairman of ASUU in the university, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, in a press release on Wednesday members of the union are still on indefinite strike nationwide. He added that the strike would continue until the national secretariat of the union and the Federal Government reached an agreement.

According to him, “Our union is in receipt of 2019/2020 amended academic calendar released by the Vice Chancellor through the office of the Registrar. The Academic Staff Union of Universities LAUTECH branch wishes to dissociate itself from the said memo.

“This is against the principles of our union and we wish to inform the general public that our branch is actively participating and also in full support of the ongoing national struggle. We therefore urge parents and students to note that our members are not in position to conduct any academic activities including the conduct of examinations.”

A memo from the office of the Registrar of LAUTECH, Kayode Ogunleye, to all staff and students on resumption of 2019/2020 academic session, read in part: “The Vice Chancellor, Professor Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, on behalf of Senate, has executively approved the amended academic calendar for the 2019/2020 academic session as presented by the committee of Provost and Deans.”

The memo puts the resumption of 100-Level students for December 9, 2020, while Harmmatan Semester examination is expected to commence for 100-Level students on Monday December 14, 2020 and will end on December 23, 2020. The memo stated that the Rain Semester for all students begins on January 4, 2021.