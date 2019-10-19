TUNDE THOMAS

Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), has implored Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and counterpart in Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola to take urgent steps to resolve ongoing crisis in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso to prevent it from snowballing into a major crisis capable of threatening peace or jeopardizing academic activities in the institution.

Making the appeal in an interview with Saturday Sun, Secretary-General, Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr. Kunle Olajide, described recent altercations between officials of the institution from Oyo, and Osun states as not only embarrassing, but also inimical to academic, and non-academic activities in the institution.

According to him, to prevent the altercations from affecting the fate of students, academic and non-academic staff, the two governors should take urgent measures to have all contentious issues resolved amicably. “Instead of bickering, what should be the stakeholders’ pre-occupation is how to transform LAUTECH into one of the best universities in the world,’’ he said.

While revealing that YCE has commenced moves to bring all the relevant stakeholders that have one interest or the other in LAUTECH together, Olajide urged both Oyo, and Osun states to show more commitment to the development of LAUTECH.