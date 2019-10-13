Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

In the wake of the crisis between Oyo and Osun State governments, the co-owners of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho and the teaching hospital in Osogbo over ownership and funding of the institutions, a group, Osun Forum, has raised the alarm about the security of Osun indigenes working at the university in Ogbomosho.

The chairman of the group, Mr. Oladele Osunmakinde, in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday, also expressed worries that there were plans to attack the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ologunde and some Osun indigenes next week.

He appealed to the Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, to visit the Osun indigenes at LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, to allay their fears of insecurity “and being seen as foreigners occupying native job positions at the institution.”

He also called on the Federal, Oyo and Osun State governments to provide adequate security for them.

Osunmakinde also referred to records on the payment of workers’ salaries by the two owner states.

“The Oyo State Government in the first three months of salary payments from January to March 2019 released N73 million each which amounted to N219 million even though it later released N295m for other three months of April to June 2019.