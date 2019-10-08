Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) Chapter of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, has called on the Osun and Oyo state governments, the co-owners of the university and the teaching hospital, to come to a round table and resolve the ongoing ownership and funding crisis rocking the institutions.

The Chairman of JOHESU, Muyiwa Moronkeji, who made the call in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday, while addressing newsmen, noted that the call was not only in the interest of the growth and development of the institution, but also the parents and students of the institution.

“We appeal to the two owner state governments to kindly find a lasting solution to the crisis and channel a way forward for the smooth running of the institution to avoid the attendant implications of the crisis on the masses,”

“Our royal fathers, members of the public, pressure groups and opinion leaders should please intervene towards achieving the permanent resolution of the crisis,” Morenikeji stated.

The unions also called on the stakeholders to “avoid further fanning the embers of discord among the two owner states.”