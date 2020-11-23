Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says that with the sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) by the State, the institution will begin to operate a multi-campus system.

The National University Commission (NUC) had on Friday last week transferred the ownership of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, to the Oyo State Government, while the Osun State Government is to take over the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo. The decision laid to rest the ownership battle between the two states that rocked the institution for the past 10 years.

Governor Makinde gave the assurance when he received students of LAUTECH led by the Caretaker Chairman of the Students’ Union Government, Olabiyi Olamide, who held an appreciation walk for the Governor in Ibadan on Monday over the ceding of full ownership of the institution to Oyo State by the NUC.

The Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Oyo State, Oluwafunmibi Opakunle, also took part in the appreciation walk for the governor. The students carried placards with various inscriptions, commending Makinde over the development.

Governor Makinde noted that the Government would ensure improved service delivery in terms of teaching, learning, research and exploring the economic potentials of the institution in the interest of the people of the state and Nigeria at large.

‘It is indeed a pleasure to have the students of LAUTECH come here this afternoon to show appreciation for what the government has done. The bottom line, when you were singing is that I came to you to beg for your support for me to be able to serve you and that is what we are doing and what we will continue to do till the end of this administration,’ he said.

‘My only advice is that LAUTECH is a university. The word university came from the word universal. We have an opportunity now to feel the impact of LAUTECH on the economy of Ogbomoso, the economy of Oyo State and the economy of this country, Nigeria. LAUTECH has the opportunity now to be the citadel of learning and research. Finally, LAUTECH has the opportunity to multi-campus and you will have multi-campus.’

SUG Caretaker Chairman Olabiyi said the students initially had the mindset it would take about five years for the state to take full ownership of the university, but Governor Makinde achieved it in less than two years. He commended the governor for his support for the institution and the Ogbomoso community. He pledged the support of the students to the Makinde-led administration.

He appealed to the Governor to help them look into the reduction of very high schools fees introduced about three years ago. He stated that many average students could not pay the fees. Olabiyi also made a case for government’s attention on the infrastructural deficit in the institution.