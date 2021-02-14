From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said law-abiding herdsmen are safe in the South East, and that they have no threat whatsoever, as long as they cooperate with their host communities.

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had recently urged Fulani herdsmen to return to their region, if their security could not be guaranteed in in the southern part of the country.

In a statement by NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the group also told northern governors to commence preparation to receive the Fulani communities reportedly being ejected from South.

However, the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has denied rumours that any northerners had been given eviction order from Igboland.

Regardless, the group warned against the activities of criminal herders camping in the forests who had posed great danger to their people, particularly farmers, women and girls.

But, in a telephone chat, yesterday, South East MACBAN Chairman, Gidado Siddikki, said no herdsman in the region will face any form of threat as long as the herder played by the rules.

He said: “Before now, we have sensitised our people resident in the South East that they should cooperate with their host communities. Igbo people are good to live with as long as you obey the rules and regulations guiding their ways of life. We have conflict resolution committees in South East states. The committees have been very helpful, because, they help us resolve issues concerning Fulani herdsmen and their host communities.

“Whenever any herder destroys farmlands of his host community, we pay compensation. On the other hand, whenever any member of the host community kills any of our cows, they will pay compensation. It has been working for us.

“We believe the northern elders issued the statement in good faith. Our members here are law-abiding, and have not been having any problem with their hosts. We know our members.

“They have not been engaging in kidnapping, attacks on farmers, raping of women, and other vices. If we should encourage our members to relocate to the North because of crisis or insecurity, is the North without crisis and insecurity?”