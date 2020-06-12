Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, Robert Aondona Tyough (PDP) has said about N400 million worth of projects have been captured in the 2020 budget for execution in his constituency.

The federal lawmaker, who disclosed this in a message to his people on the occasion of his one year anniversary at the green chamber said the projects are domiciled in the Ministry of Power, Agriculture, Education, Water Resources and office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He explained further that when executed, the projects will significantly serve his constituents.

“I have lobbied and included areas that I know very well will be of significance to my people. When these projects are implemented, they will be capable of turning the fortunes of our people and improve on their economic well being,” the lawmaker noted.

Though listed some of the projects to include provision for the supply of 40kw Solar Mini Grid worth N100 million, rehabilitation/construction and completion of on-going Electrification Scheme in Benue State worth N63.8 million, provision of Solar Street light worth N19 million and Rural Electrification Project at Wantor Secondary School, Adikpo – Tse-Ikpa Haanya, Adikpo Kwande LGA worth N50 million.

Other projects according to the legislator are ERGP – 22582028 for supply of farm implements for cooperatives in Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency worth N50 million, ERGP – 22582372; a joint project with Guma, Kwande, Gboko and Buruku LGAs of Benue State; ERGP – 30145187 for provision of furniture in a block of 3 classrooms and ERGP – 30145192 for renovation of one classroom block valued at N10 million respectively.

He also named other projects for the people of his constituency as ERGP – 5123641 -Development of 100HA surface Irrigation Scheme, ERGP – 5123696: Piggery Development, ERGP – 5137719: Land Clearing and ERGP – 5137726: Land Clearing, each valued at N9.5 million.

“Under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, there are two projects namely ERGP – 22144795: Supply/Distribution Agric Farm Inputs/Agro-chemicals. It is a new project and it is valued at N35 million while ERGP – 28139464: Construction of Solar Powered Borehole and Overhead Tank valued at N20 million.”

He assured his people of his determination to continue to intervene in areas that will bring development to the people of Kwande/Ushongo and appreciate his constituents for the support thus far.