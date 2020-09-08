Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Families of graduating law students have been barred by the Body of Benchers from attending the call-to-bar ceremony scheduled to hold in Abuja on September 15.

Also barred from the ceremony are guardians and well-wishers of the successful candidates who sat the January 2020 Bar final examination of the Nigerian Law School.

Before now, the successful law students were giving the privilege of inviting two persons to attend the call to bar ceremony.

But in a notice issued on Tuesday, the Body of Benchers said only “aspirants” would be allowed into the venue of the upcoming ceremony in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

According to the notice signed by the Secretary of Body of BenchersMrs. H. A. Turaki, the ceremony would physically hold at the Eagle Square but would be broadcast live on national television.

The notice read, “Notice to call to Bar ceremonies for the January 2020 Bar final examination (2019/2020) backlog set.

“This is to notify members of the Body of Benchers and aspirants to the Bar that the call to Bar ceremonies for candidates in the January 2020 Bar final examination is scheduled on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Eagle Square, Abuja by 10 am prompt.”

The choice of the Eagle Square was made due to its semblance with the National Stadium since it is an open-spaced facility.

“It will give room for better ventilation considering the guidelines on curbing the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“We regret to inform the parents/guardians of the aspirants and the general public that the ceremony is strictly for the aspirants.

“However, parents/guardians are advised to watch the ceremony through national television as there is going to be live streaming of the ceremony on national television and other social media platforms.

“Aspirants should note that they are required to be seated by 8:30am. Late coming will not be tolerated.”