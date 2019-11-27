Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Council of Legal Education (CLE), yesterday, called 4, 456 law graduates to the Nigerian Bar out of which 147 candidates came out with first class.

They were called into the legal profession following their success at the August 2019 Bar final examination.

Speaking at the call to Bar ceremony at the headquarters of the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, Director General of the Law School, Prof. Isah Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) said out the number of candidates called to the Nigerian Bar, 147 came out with first class, 741 graduated with second class upper, 2,247, second class lower, while 1,321 had a pass.

Chiroma assured that the Nigerian Law School will remain the gate keeper of the legal profession and will continue in upholding the standard and integrity of the Bar.

Chiroma said stated that the Nigerian Law School, which is the training arm of the Council of Legal Education is a multi-Campus institution, with headquarters in Abuja and Campuses in Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Yenogoa and Yola.

“From all these locations, we train over 6, 000 students annually”, he said and added also that the Nigerian Law School, which is about 56 years of existence has had uninterrupted session as there has never been any incident of a closure of the Institution on account of student unrests, strike action by staff or for any other reason.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad congratulated the new wigs that went through sound and rigorous training at the Law School and were found worthy in both character and learning by the Council of Legal Education.

The CJN told the newly called lawyers that the legal profession is known for its sanctity, integrity, honesty, objectivity, justice and the rule of law and charged them to exhibit the highest level of professional ethics and decorum.